Trump Retweets Video Suggesting Coronavirus Was Invented To Cost Him Election

President Donald Trump has retweeted a video that alleges coronavirus was invented as a means of costing him the 2020 election.

The video in question contains several conspiracy theories about President-elect Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

One of these claims surrounds the origin of the coronavirus, with the video suggesting it was imported into America to help Biden ‘steal’ the election.

The video, which has been flagged by Twitter, was posted by an anonymous account called @a17time, which has previously tweeted in support of President Trump.

Opening with the title ‘How to steal an election’, a narrator can be heard spreading conspiracy theories over images of packed hospitals and graveyards:

Start with a virus, import it into America, talk about it nonstop, call some governors, put patients into nursing homes, kill thousands, blame the president, keep blaming, blame some more.

Speaking over images of Biden and Representative Tulsi Gabbard, the narrator continues:

Lockdown small business [sic], kill the economy, push mail-in voting, stoke a race war, call for violence pick a candidate, no, not her [Gabbard].

The narrator continues to claim that the media has been ‘shielding’ Biden while not giving the same coverage to Republicans:

Ignore the economic recovery, downplay the world peace, pump the place.

Ever since the November 3 election, Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, with members of his legal defence team having made unsupported allegations of an global plot to get Biden to the White House.

A joint statement released November 12 by a group of national, state and private election officials states that the 2020 election voting process had been ‘the most secure in American history’, adding, ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’

On December 14, the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory in the election, with California’s 55 Electoral College votes taking him over the 270 mark needed to win.

Although Trump continues to allege that the election was ‘stolen’ from him through illegal votes and widespread electoral fraud, these are baseless claims which have yet to be supported by any actual evidence.