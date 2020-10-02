Trump Said End Of Pandemic 'In Sight' Hours Before Testing Positive For Virus PA Images

President Donald Trump told the United States that the end of the coronavirus pandemic is ‘in sight,’ just hours before he and wife Melania tested positive for the virus.

Trump bragged about reducing the fatality rate by 85% since April, while attending the annual Al Smith dinner, which was held virtually this year, as a result of the pandemic.

Advert

He went on to say that they were ‘on track’ to develop and distribute a vaccine for the disease before the end of 2020, adding, ‘I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight.’

Perhaps ironically, it was revealed just hours later that the president and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the early hours of this morning, October 2, Trump took to Twitter, writing: ‘Tonight, [Melania] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,’ adding, ‘we will get through this together!’

Advert

The news came as it was revealed that White House adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus after coming into contact with Trump in Minnesota.

It’s thought that the diagnosis could cause chaos in the White House, with Trump unable to continue on the campaign trail just a month until November’s presidential poll.

In a statement released by the White House, physician Sean P. Conley said:

Advert

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions. Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments.

Conley didn’t specify whether Trump or Melania had been experiencing any symptoms before or after testing positive for the virus.

However, The New York Times White House reporters Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker pointed out that even without symptoms, Trump will ‘have to withdraw from the campaign trail and stay isolated in the White House for an unknown period of time.’

Advert

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time PA Images

They added that if he does start to become unwell, ‘it could raise questions as to whether he should remain on the ballot at all.’

At the age of 74 years old, Trump could easily be considered as someone who is at a ‘high risk’ of becoming sick from the virus, which has already claimed almost 208,000 lives in the United States alone.