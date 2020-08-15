Trump Says Cops ‘Gotta Be Able To Fight Back’ Against Protesters As He Vows To Protect Them

PA Images

US President Donald Trump has vowed to protect police officers against protesters, saying they should be able to ‘fight back’.

Trump made the remarks during a speech on Friday evening, August 14, as he attended a mini rally at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Members of the New York City Police Benevolent Association (NYCPBA), the largest police union representing officers from the NYPD, were reportedly in attendance as he made the comments.

Trump began his speech by citing a number of incidents where police have been attacked by members of the public, including one in July where an NYPD sergeant was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx.

He also referenced a woman who threw a Molotov cocktail at a police vehicle in Brooklyn during a Black Lives Matter protest earlier this year, and another incident where three officers were ‘beaten in broad daylight’ during a scuffle on the Brooklyn Bridge.

‘You’re not allowed to fight back,’ Trump said, as per Newsweek. ‘You fight back, you lose your pension. You lose your life. They put you in jail, you fight back. No, you gotta be able to fight back.’

The president then proceeded to get riled up about an incident that took place in July last year, long before the nationwide protests sparked by George Floyd‘s killing at the hands of police, using it as an example as to why police officers should always be able to ‘fight back’.

‘I don’t want to embarrass anybody,’ Trump started, ‘but one of the saddest things, Rudy [Giuliani], I’ve ever seen was when they were dumping water on the heads of two of your fellow officers and I wish they fought back.’

The incident he was referencing saw two NYPD officers drenched with buckets of water as they dispersed crowds during a heat wave. At least one suspect involved in the incident was later arrested and charged.

Trump continued:

I promise nothing would’ve happened to them. Because who even knows that was water, it could have been plenty of other things. But it could’ve been some very dangerous material, not water. And they didn’t fight back, first time I’ve ever seen that. I wish they did, I wish they did. I wish I could have talked to them, I say ‘Fight back,’ I swear you will be protected.

The police officers in attendance, both active and retired, then burst into a round of applause.

These comments are in spite of the fact that the president has repeatedly threatened ‘protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes’ with prison time, calling them ‘terrorists’ and often taking an aggressive approach with them.

Protesters who, it should be noted, are simply fighting against racial inequality and for a better life for the Black community.