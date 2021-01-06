Trump Says He Loves Protesters And Asks Them To Go Home
President Donald Trump has told rioters that he loves them and that they should go home, while once again claiming that the results of the 2020 election had been fraudulent.
In a tweeted message, which has been flagged as misleading by Twitter, President Trump addressed those who are currently storming the Capitol building in Washington, telling them ‘I know your pain, I know your hurt’.
He then went on to falsely claim that the election had been ‘stolen’ from him and his supporters, remarking ‘it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side’.
President Trump told rioters:
You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order.
We don’t want anybody hurt. It’s a very tough period of time, there’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened, where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country.
He continued:
This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace.
So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.
The tweet in question cannot be retweeted or replied to ‘due to a risk of violence’, as per a message from Twitter.
More to follow.
