Trump Says He Will ‘Never Concede’ Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Jan 2021 17:23
Trump Says He Will 'Never Concede' Loss To Biden 64 Days After Election

Donald Trump has said he will ‘never concede’ to Joe Biden, two months after the presidential election results were announced. 

The sitting president made the comments during his ‘Save America’ rally at The Ellipse in The President’s Park, Washington D.C, today, January 6.

Addressing the crowd, he said Republicans did ‘not want to see [their] election victory stolen by bold and radical Left Democrats’ or the ‘fake news media’.

See a clip of his speech below:

Trump’s declaration that he will not concede comes after weeks of unfounded claims of voter fraud and tampering in the election, with the president claiming Biden ‘stole’ his win.

Earlier this week, a leaked recording heard Trump ask Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ‘recalculate’ the results, indicating he will stop at nothing to try and secure a second term.

Trump described the crowd at The President’s Park as ‘American patriots who are committed to the honesty of our elections’, adding:

We will never give up and we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.

Our country has had enough. We will not take it any more and that’s what this is all about. And to use a term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images
Members of the crowd showed their support for the Republican by calling out ‘Fight for Trump’ in response to his comments, and the president added fuel to the fire as he asked his supporters whether anyone ‘believed that Joe Biden got 80 million votes’.

Trump continued, ‘He had 80 million computer votes. It’s a disgrace.’

The president’s address comes as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win. In an effort to further protest the move, Trump urged his supporters at the rally to march towards the White House after his speech, saying, ‘We’re going to walk down and cheer on our brave Congressmen and women.’

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images
He commented:

History is going to be made. We’re going to see if we have great and courageous leaders or ones that should be ashamed of themselves throughout eternity.

And if they do the wrong thing we should never, ever forget it.

Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20 after winning the election with 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

Emily Brown

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, Now, President

