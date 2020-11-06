Trump Says He Won't Concede Once Election Is Over PA Images

Donald Trump’s team has revealed he has no plans to concede defeat if his path to victory as president of the United States is blocked.

The 74-year-old has already announced plans to mount legal challenges in all the states claimed by Joe Biden in the election, and has already asked for recounts in several of the key swing states.

Now, the general counsel for Trump’s re-election campaign, Matt Morgan, has said the Republican will not concede, even if Biden does hit the magic 270 electoral college.

Donald Trump PA Images

‘This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,’ he said, as per The Hill.

Trump’s team and supporters have made many claims of voter fraud over the last couple of days, none of which have been backed up with evidence or substantiated thus far.

The state of Georgia has already announced it will be performing a recount, despite having around 4,000 votes still to count, because the numbers are currently so close between the two candidates.

‘With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. The final tally at this point has huge implications for our entire country,’ Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said during a press conference earlier today, November 6.

‘The stakes are high and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work.’

Taking to Twitter yesterday, November 5, Trump confirmed he would legally challenge every state so far claimed by the Democrats.

‘All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First,’ he wrote.

While we’re yet to hear the final vote count in several of the key swing states, Pennsylvania announced the drop of more than 30,000 mail-in votes – 87% of which voted in favour of Biden, giving him a narrow lead of just 5,587 votes.

Unless a substantial number of votes come in for Trump in Pennsylvania, the state could take Biden comfortably over the 270 electoral points required to win the presidency – but make no mistake, Trump will make sure a recount is done in every close swing state to stop that from happening, should it come to that.