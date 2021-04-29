Trump Says ‘It’s, Like, So Unfair’ That FBI Raided Rudy Giuliani’s Home

PA Images

Donald Trump has come to Rudy Giuliani’s defence after his former attorney’s home was raided by the FBI, describing the investigation as ‘like, so unfair’.

The former president phoned into Fox Business this morning, Thursday April 29, to complain about the dawn raids, which took place on Wednesday at Giuliani’s New York apartment and office.

Advert 10

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo, on whose show Mornings with Maria he makes regular phone-in appearances, Trump called Giuliani a ‘great patriot’ before saying of the raid, ‘It’s, like, so unfair and it’s such a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before… It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country, and I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re doing.’

Fox Business

According to search warrants, Giuliani’s addresses were raided as part of an ongoing investigation into whether the former New York mayor illegally lobbied Trump and his administration on behalf of Ukrainian oligarchs.

FBI investigators also confiscated electronic devices belonging to Giuliani during the raid, in what The New York Times has called an ‘extraordinary action’ against a lawyer and the man once known as ‘America’s mayor’.

Advert 10

Speaking on Fox Business, Trump said, ‘It is so terrible when you see the things going on in our country with the corruption and the problems and then they go after Rudy Giuliani. It’s very sad, actually.’

The Daily Beast reports that the Trump administration had previously blocked a search warrant application made by the FBI to raid Giuliani’s apartment.

PA Images

Trump also attempted to deflect attention onto Democratic figures, in particular President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, saying, ‘They say it had to do with filings of various papers and lobbying files. Well, did Hunter file? Did Biden file? Because they did a lot of work with other countries. To the best of everyone’s knowledge, they didn’t file.’

Advert 10

Speaking to the media following the raid, Giuliani’s son Andrew also attacked Hunter Biden, saying that the only ‘incriminating evidence’ in the investigation ‘belongs to the current president’s son’.

In a statement Giuliani denied any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a ‘corrupt double standard’ and accusing the Justice Department of ignoring ‘blatant crimes’ by Democrats.

His lawyer, Bob Costello, said that the probe was the result of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ and that investigators were ‘running rough shod over the constitutional rights of anyone involved in, or legally defending, former President Donald J. Trump’, per the New York Post.