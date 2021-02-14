Trump Says Make America Great Again Movement Has ‘Only Just Begun’ After Impeachment Acquittal

PA Images

Following his second impeachment acquittal, Donald Trump said the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement has ‘only just begun’.

The former POTUS was cleared of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, which led to the deaths of five people. Only seven Republicans joined Democrats in the Senate vote to convict, failing to reach the two-thirds majority needed.

After the acquittal, a statement from Trump’s office described the trial as ‘yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our nation’, before teasing his future political plans.

His statement read, ‘Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!’

If a conviction had been reached, the Senate would have been able to vote on whether to bar Trump from ever holding federal power again with a simple majority. While he may be looking at running again in 2024, other prosecutions could befall him in the future.

Despite voting to acquit amid a massive amount of evidence, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said, ‘He didn’t get away with anything yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in this country, we have civil litigation and former presidents are not immune from being [held] accountable by either one.’

It appeared that many Republicans’ refusal to commit was based on a constitutional technicality over any moral objection, believing impeachment to be a ‘narrow tool’ for sitting presidents.

US President Joe Biden said, ‘While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute.’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement read, ‘I salute the Republican Senators who voted their conscience and for our country. Other Senate Republicans’ refusal to hold Trump accountable for igniting a violent insurrection to cling to power will go down as one of the darkest days and most dishonorable acts in our nation’s history.’