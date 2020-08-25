Trump Says Only Way He’ll Lose 2020 Election Is If It’s ‘Rigged’ By Democrats
Donald Trump used his first speech at the Republican National Convention to make the claim the only way he’ll lose November’s election is if it’s ‘rigged’.
Trump was recently announced to be the chosen Republican election candidate in the hope he will get another four years in office. However, rather than suggest what he might do with another four years in office, he instead sowed more seeds of doubt in the election system and worked to shift the blame off his own work and onto the Democrats.
The 74-year-old also said his opposition is using the ongoing health crisis to ‘steal the election’ and ‘defraud the American people’, despite the strong criticisms he’s faced for his own handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 175,000 people in the US.
During his surprise opening-day appearance at the Republican National Party North Carolina conference yesterday, August 24, he said:
They’re trying to steal the election from the Republicans. […] In a very, very nice way I will tell you they are trying to steal the election just like they did it last time with spying and we caught them, and that included President Obama.
[…] The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election. We’re going to win this election.
He also claimed the 2016 campaign in which Hillary Clinton was also running in was rigged.
Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. echoed some of his father’s comments, and stated that the Democrats are trying to take away America’s freedom of speech, The Guardian reports.
42-year-old Trump Jr. said:
Joe Biden and the radical left are also now coming for our freedom of speech and want to bully us into submission. If they get their way, it will no longer be the ‘silent majority’, it will be the ‘silenced majority’.
A veteran Republican presidential campaign operative told The Guardian the convention should’ve been ‘about hope and light,’ but instead ‘so far most of the speeches are extreme fear porn.’
If Trump wins the November election it would be his second term in office and, despite the US constitution stating a president can only serve two terms, he thinks he should be exempt from this.
The 22nd Amendment in the US states, ‘No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,’ so even if two-time presidents campaigned until they were blue in the face, they still wouldn’t be able to get re-elected. Though, Trump being Trump, he thinks this rule doesn’t apply to him.
Speaking at a rally in Wisconsin last week, he said:
We are going to win four more years. And then after that, we’ll go for another four years because they spied on my campaign. We should get a redo of four years.
Trump is set to formally give an acceptance speech to be the Republican candidate on Thursday, August 27.
