Trump Says Stopping Coronavirus Testing Would Result In Fewer Cases PA Images

Another day, another example of Donald Trump saying something deplorable in relation to the ongoing health crisis.

Now, Trump has said there would be very few cases of COVID-19 if the US stopped its testing and contact-tracing measures. That’s right folks, the President of the United States has suggested they should simply stop testing to reduce the number of coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump PA Images

During a roundtable on Fighting for America’s Seniors, Trump said, as per Business Insider: ‘If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, actually.’

He later took to Twitter to double down on his claims, saying that because the testing done in the US is ‘so much bigger and more advanced than any other country’ it ‘shows more cases’, adding: ‘We have done a great job on this!’

Trump continued:

Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword – Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!

This isn’t the first time Trump has suggested this either. Just last month, during a meeting with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, the president said the only reason the US had the most cases was because they do ‘by far the most testing’. ‘If we did very little testing,’ he continued, ‘we wouldn’t have the most cases.’

In March, he implied he wanted to keep infected passengers from a cruise ship onboard because he didn’t want the number of reported cases of coronavirus in the US to increase. ‘I like the numbers being where they are,’ Trump said at the time. ‘I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.’

Just to clarify, those are actual comments made by the actual President of the United States, who would, it seems, rather sweep things under the rug and absolve himself of responsibility for the current health crisis, which has hit the US harder than any other country worldwide.

Obviously, people had something to say about it:

Because let’s be clear, while not testing people for COVID-19 would indeed reduce the number of new cases being reported, it would have no effect whatsoever on reducing the number of people who actually have the disease.

Trump’s comments come as multiple states across the country see a surge in infection rates as they relax social distancing guidelines and begin reopening their economies. More than a dozen, including Texas and Florida, have just reported record daily totals.

According to the latest figures, there have been more than 2,114,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the US, and 116,127 reported deaths across all 50 states – the highest number in any country.

Universal Orlando's CityWalk Begins to Reopen Coronavirus temperature check PA Images

But hey, as long as Trump is happy remaining blissfully ignorant I guess that’s all that matters. Right?