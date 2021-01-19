Trump Says The Movement He Began Is 'Only The Beginning' The White House

In Donald Trump’s final presidential address, he says the movement he started is ‘only the beginning’.

Tomorrow, January 20, marks the end of Trump’s calamitous first and only term as POTUS, as Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House.

While Trump won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, nor will he even be meeting the president-elect whatsoever, he has filmed a short video looking back on his time in power, and how there’s more to come from the movement he kicked off.

Check out a clip from Trump’s farewell video below:

At the beginning of his address, he said: ‘My fellow Americans, four years ago, we launched a great national effort to rebuild our country, to renew its spirit and to restore the allegiance of this government to its citizens. In short, we embarked on a mission to make America great again for all Americans.’

Trump continued: ‘As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day.’

Donald Trump PA Images

He also thanked Americans for the ‘extraordinary privilege’ of electing him president. While never including Biden’s name, Trump said ‘we pray for [Biden’s administration’s] success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck – a very important word.’

Trump, who was impeached by the House for incitement of insurrection, said with reference to the US Capitol riots: ‘Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated.’

Despite frequent criticism of his time in power and a number of broken promises, Trump alleged: ‘We did what we came here to do – and so much more… our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation.’

Donald Trump PA Images

In addition to saying he’s ‘especially proud’ to be the first president in decades to not start any new wars, Trump said his administration had ‘restored American strength at home – and American leadership abroad’ as well as building the ‘greatest economy in the history of the world’.

Having presided over the US during its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen more than 24.2 million cases and 400,000 deaths across the country, he added: ‘These are dark times. But there’s always light.’

