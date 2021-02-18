Trump Says Twitter Is ‘Very Boring’ As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run

PA Images

Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ without him, as he hints towards running for president in 2024.

The former POTUS was banned from Twitter for life shortly after the US Capitol riots, which saw him impeached for incitement of insurrection by the House, before being acquitted by the Senate for a second time.

Soon after, social media companies across the internet took action against Trump, similarly banning him or restricting his use of their websites. Unsurprisingly, he thinks they’re worse off without him.

In lieu of a social platform, Trump recently spoke with Newsmax host Greg Kelly from his home in Palm Beach, Florida. The pair discussed the death of controversial conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh as well as a possible return to campaigning in 2024.

Lambasting social media, Trump said: ‘You know I had 89 million – but that was because they held it back – and then on top of that I had 36 million or 39 million on @POTUS and we had other sites where we had millions and millions of people, so we have, I guess, about as big as it gets.’

He added: ‘Likewise on Facebook and they all want that and part of the problem is, mechanically, they can’t handle it because it’s too many people, it’s bigger than they are by many times.’

Trump then took aim at Twitter, claiming: ‘And I’ll tell you it’s not the same. If you look at what’s going on with Twitter. I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving, they’re leaving it because it’s not the same and I can understand that.’

While also alleging that ‘they really wanted me on Parler’, a ‘free speech social network’ that was heavily criticised in the wake of the riots, Trump also mentioned the prospect of making his own platform to relaunch his MAGA brand – recently, he said the movement had ‘only just begun’.

He explained: ‘We’ll see what happens. We’re negotiating with a number of people and there is also the other option of building your own… you can literally build your own site.’

Regarding Twitter adding warnings to his tweets that often contained baseless claims or dangerous rhetoric, Trump said: ‘But we were being really harassed on Twitter, they were putting all sorts of flags, I guess they call them. They were flagging almost anything you said. Everything I was saying was being flagged. It’s disgraceful.’

He added: ‘And yet you have other foreign countries saying the worst things possible and they don’t even talk about it. But it’s become very boring. We don’t want to go back to Twitter.’

