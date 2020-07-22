Trump Sends Sex Trafficking Suspect Ghislaine Maxwell Message Of Support PA/Shutterstock

Donald Trump has wished Ghislaine Maxwell well as she awaits trial for sex trafficking charges.

The US president has been forced to admit to meeting Maxwell ‘numerous times’ after photos emerged of them posing together at parties.

During a White House press conference on Tuesday, July 21, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he thought Maxwell would turn in the names of powerful people involved in the alleged sex trafficking ring.

He responded by saying he ‘hadn’t been following it too much,’ but that he ‘wishes her well’.

‘I just wish her well frankly,’ he said. ‘I’ve met her numerous times over the years especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach.’

Trump and Maxwell have been known to mix in the same elite circles, with the president and convicted paedophile Epstein bonding over a love of money, as well as owning properties next door to one another in Palm Beach, Cosmopolitan reports.

Yesterday, July 21, Maxwell sobbed as she was denied bail, after she pleaded not guilty to luring underage girls into Epstein’s home so he could abuse them. She must therefore stay behind bars until her trial next summer.

Since her arrest at the beginning of the month, there has been a lot of speculation over whether Maxwell will name any of the big names believed to have been involved in Epstein’s crimes.

Many of Epstein’s victims claim Maxwell lured them into his home in Palm Beach, Florida, on the promise of making money in exchange for massages, only for them to be sexually abused by the rich businessman.

An indictment charges Maxwell with six counts, including transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, as well as perjury charges for statements she said in regards to Epstein’s alleged trafficking ring at a deposition in 2016.

Five of the six charges against Maxwell carry sentences of five years each, while the sixth – a charge of transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity – is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Since Epstein’s arrest last year, Trump and Prince Andrew have both denied any involvement with the businessman’s alleged underage sex parties, amid direct accusations from women who claim to have been trafficked by Epstein.

Meanwhile, former president Bill Clinton has denied accusations he had an affair with Maxwell, but he did admit travelling on Epstein’s private plane, the Lolita Express.