Trump Set To Leave Office With Worst Approval Rating Of Any Modern President

Donald Trump is set to leave office with the lowest approval rating of any modern president, a number of polls show.

While the outgoing president’s approval rating has swayed between 35-45% throughout much of his time in power, his ratings have been declining since early November.

If they continue to do so, Trump could leave office as the worst-rated modern-day president since Jimmy Carter.

At the time of writing, Trump has an approval rating of just 38%, according to statistical analysis site FiveThirtyEight.

The project, named ‘How popular/unpopular is Donald Trump’ keeps a constant monitor of all the polls that are documenting Trump’s approval rating.

A new poll released by CNN earlier today, January 17, sees the president score even lower, with just 34% of respondents approving of Trump’s performance as president.

While another poll from Pew Research Center, released Friday, January 15, found that just 29% of respondents think Trump did a good job as the country’s leader.

Additionally, 68% of people surveyed said they believe Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure in the US for many years to come.

The majority of respondents to CNN’s poll (54%) also decided in favour of removing Trump from office before January 20 for inciting the deadly riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Of the attack, 36% of those polled called the riots a ‘crisis for American democracy’, while another 39% said it was a major problem.

Another poll, carried out by Politico earlier this week, showed that support for Trump within the Republican party had also fallen following the violence, which left five people dead.

When asked whether they would vote for Trump if the 2024 US Presidential election was held today, 42% of Republican respondents said they would. This is a decrease from the 54% who said they would vote for him when the survey was first conducted in November.