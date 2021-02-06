Trump Shifts Campaign Donor Money Into Indebted Private Business After Losing Election PA

Filings submitted to the Federal Election Commission have revealed that Donald Trump moved thousands of dollars worth of donor money into the Trump Organization after he lost the election.

The Trump Organization encapsulates about 500 businesses of which the former president is the sole or principal owner, including the ‘finest hotels, golf courses, estates and more’. The organisation is believed to owe at least $400 million in debt, though some say it’s more.

Advert 10

Trump encouraged his supporters to continue donating money towards his campaign throughout his time in Office. Estimates of $2.7 million were reported to have been moved before the election, while at least $81,000 has been moved since November 7, when Joe Biden was named president-elect.

The payments, cited by Forbes, are laid out in filings provided by Trump’s reelection campaign to the Federal Election Commission.

The reports reveal that one of the campaign’s joint-fundraising committees, which collects money in partnership with the Republican Party, shifted $4.3 million of donor money into the Trump Organization between January 20, 2017 and December 31, 2020, with at least $331,000 being moved after the election.

Advert 10

The money went towards the cost of rent, airfare, lodging and other expenses.

The joint-fundraising committee paid $11,000 to Trump’s hotel empire two days after the 2020 election, and moved another $294,000 into the business a week later – after Biden had been called as winner – to rent space, order catering and pay for lodging.

Donald Trump PA Images

On November 16, the campaign added another $110, which had reportedly been earmarked for recount efforts, followed by $220 the following day and $189 more the day after that.

Advert 10

On November 20, one of Trump’s joint-fundraising committees paid $20,000 to his hotel outfit, with a further $3,000 being paid in rent to Trump Restaurants LLC less than a week later.

Trump’s campaign paid $70,000 for air travel to a company named DT Endeavor LLC between November 19 and November 24, though these payments have not been included in the money moved across to Trump’s business as it’s not immediately clear whether he owns DT Endeavor LLC, though there are strong indications that he does.

Trump PA Images

The address for DT Endeavor LLC is listed as both Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago, and the former president owns an aviation company with an almost identical name, DT Endeavor I LLC.

Advert 10

A further $38,000 in rent was paid by the campaign to Trump Tower Commercial LLC nearly a month after the election, and later in December it sent another $3,000 to Trump Restaurants LLC and added $38,000 more for Trump Tower Commercial LLC.

According to Forbes, the amount of payments made by the campaign and its joint-fundraising committee after the election add up to $413,000.