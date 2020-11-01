Trump Signs Executive Order To Protect Fracking PA

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to protect the fracking industry.

Fracking – short for hydraulic fracturing – has proven to be a controversial topic in US politics, and has divided opinion across states. Some are keen to protect the industry for economic purposes, while others are concerned about the environmental consequences.

Advert 10

In the run-up to the presidential election, Trump has positioned himself as being strongly in favour of fracking, with his administration dismissing any criticism of the industry as ‘misguided attacks’.

This weekend, President Trump announced he had just signed the order while attending a rally in Pennsylvania on the evening of October 31, Fox News reports.

Speaking before the crowds in Montoursville, Trump revealed he had signed an order to ‘strongly protect your state’s fracking and energy industry’. Trump’s memo requests studies to ‘assess the potential consequences of fracking bans,’ Bloomberg reports.

Advert 10

He said:

Moments ago, I signed an executive order to protect Pennsylvania fracking and block any effort to undermine energy production in your state. So if one of these maniacs come along say end fracking, I signed it on the beautiful Marine One.

That same day, Trump told his supporters that his rival Joe Biden intends to ‘abolish’ fracking and that he has previously flip-flopped on the issue. However, this is not strictly true.

Advert 10

Biden has repeatedly pledged that he will not abolish fracking should he make it to the White House, making the following remarks during the final presidential debate in October:

I do rule out banning fracking because the answer we need… We need other industries to transition to get to, ultimately, a complete zero emissions by 2025.

Biden’s actual position on this topic is much more middle-of-the-road than Trump would have his supporters believe, AP News reports.

Advert 10

Biden has frequently stated that he would only ban new gas and oil permits – which would include fracking – on federal lands. However, the vast majority of oil and gas doesn’t come from federal lands.

Biden has previously even told an anti-fracking activist that he should ‘vote for somebody else’ if he hoped to see fracking abolished any time soon.

Joe Biden PA Images

The presidential race is currently quite close in Pennsylvania, and – with 20 Electoral College votes – this could well be a decisive victory for either party, as CBS News points out.

Advert 10

In 2016, Trump narrowly won the state of Pennsylvania on a pledge to champion the oil and natural gas industry. It appears he is now using the same method again, having cut back on more than 100 environmental regulations during his first term.