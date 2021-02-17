Trump Slams Republican Leader Mitch McConnell Calling Him ‘Political Hack’ After Impeachment Trial

PA

Former president Donald Trump has gone on the attack against Mitch McConnell after the Senate Republican Leader suggested he could face criminal prosecution for his role in the Capitol riot.

In a statement issued last night, February 17, Trump blamed McConnell for costing the Republican party its Senate majority and failing to support his baseless claims of voter fraud.

‘Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,’ Trump said, claiming that McConnell ‘is destroying the Republican side of the Senate’ and ‘seriously harming our country.’

The attack comes days after McConnell told the Senate that Trump was ‘practically and morally responsible’ for the January 6 riot that left five people dead.

Despite voting to acquit on the grounds that it was unconstitutional to convict a former president, McConnell also hinted Trump could be tried for his actions in a criminal court, warning that he ‘didn’t get away with anything, yet.’

With McConnell having publicly broken from Trump after recognising Biden’s victory and the pair not believed to have spoken since December, the former president lashed out at his former ally for his ‘status quo policies,’ and also pinned the blame on McConnell for losing the Georgia run-offs by refusing to back Trump’s false election fraud claims.

‘McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done to secure a fair and just election system,’ he said. ‘He doesn’t have what it takes, and he never will.’



It’s probably taken some time for Trump get used to the fact that he can no longer vocalise his every waking thought in 280 characters after his permanent Twitter ban, but with this long and often personal attack, the former president has made clear that he won’t be staying out of politics for long.

‘Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First,’ he said, claiming that his popularity among Republicans was so great that while president he had ‘single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats’. Under Trump’s presidency the Republican party lost control of the Senate as well as the House of Representatives.

According to POLITICO, the rambling and vicious attack was actually ‘toned down’ from an initial draft, which reportedly got even more personal, including ‘something about [McConnell] having too many chins but not enough smarts’.

Trump also made no reference to the Senate’s 57-43 vote to acquit him of impeachment charges on Saturday, and refused to acknowledge or apologise for his role in the Capitol riot.