Trump Slams Supreme Court For Not Overturning US Election For Him

PA Images

Donald Trump has criticised the US Supreme Court for refusing to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former POTUS is still beating his baseless drum. In his first major speech since losing the election to Joe Biden, Trump has returned to claiming it was ‘rigged’ and how the Supreme Court didn’t have the ‘courage’ to overturn the results.

He also said Biden has had ‘the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history’ and teased running again in 2024.

Without a shred of evidence, Trump told CPAC attendees: ‘Our election process is worse than that in many cases of the third-world country, you know that, you saw what was going on.’

He continued: ‘Even if you consider nothing else, it is undeniable that election rules were illegally changed at the last minute and almost every swing state with the procedures rewritten by local politicians, you’re not allowed to do that, and local judges.’

Trump said: ‘Regardless of your political views, this should concern you as a constitutional matter, and the Supreme Court did not have the guts and the courage to do anything about it. And neither did other judges.’

While earlier saying he was considering starting his own political party, Trump confirmed that now wasn’t the case. ‘Let’s start a new party, let’s divide our vote, so you can never win. No we’re not interested in that,’ he said.

Trump added: ‘Actually, as you know they just lost the White House, but it’s one of those – but who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay?’

