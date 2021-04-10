unilad
Trump Spotted With Yet Another Coke Bottle Despite Calls For Boycott

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Apr 2021 11:44
Trump Spotted With Yet Another Coke Bottle Despite Calls For Boycottfirstfamilytrumps_/Instagram

Despite calling on people to stop buying Coca-Cola, Donald Trump has yet again been spotted drinking it.

The former president released a statement earlier this month asking fellow Republicans to boycott several large franchises including Coca-Cola, despite once-upon-a-time having his very own Diet Coke button in the Oval Office.

Part of Trump’s statement issued on April 3 read, ‘For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or slated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections. It is finally time for Republicans ad Conservatives to fight back.’

He continued:

Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.

Just a few days after releasing the statement, Trump was spotted poorly attempting to hide a Coca-Cola bottle in a photograph, but eagle-eyed social media users were quick to call him out on his hypocrisy.

Now, the 74-year-old has yet again been photographed drinking the popular fizzy drink.

A picture of Trump was shared on Instagram by an account named @firstfamilytrumps_ where he could be seen eating fries, alongside what appears to be a nice, refreshing bottle of Diet Coke. The photo was reportedly taken on April 7, just four days after telling everyone to boycott the brand.

Many people shared nice comments about the former president and said they missed him being in the White House, while others pointed out the drink that was next to him.

One person wrote, ‘I hope [he] wasn’t drinking that COKE!’, as someone else said, ‘Why is my President drinking Coke???’

Another person commented, ‘Only one problem Mr President…. I see a coke bottle on that table’.

It seems Trump is struggling to knock his old habits on the head.

