Trump Still Claims He Won Election With Less Than 48 Hours Left As President

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Jan 2021 22:22
PA Images

Donald Trump leaves the White House in two days, but still thinks he won the US presidential election.

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will take place on Wednesday, January 20, despite all of the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results with its baseless electoral fraud claims.

While it briefly appeared he’d backed into somewhat of a submission following the chaos at the US Capitol, for which he was impeached for inciting, he’s seemingly, falsely, still maintaining he was the true victor of the election.

PA Images

Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent for The New York Times, tweeted about Trump’s persistence on him having won the election, despite all the facts working against him.

She wrote: ‘The president has continued to tell advisers and allies he really won the election, with less than 48 hours to go before he leaves office. On the current GOP rift, the president’s anger is with every Republican who voted for impeachment but singular for [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy, aides say.’

These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the House: Liz Cheney, Anthony Gonzalez, Peter Meijer, Dan Newhouse, Adam Kinzinger, John Katko, Fred Upton, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Tom Rice and David Valadao.

Haberman added: ‘Associates who’ve spoken with Trump say he’s used the same vulgarity he used about Pence to describe McCarthy, saying he bowed to pressure with his House floor speech… McCarthy did NOT support impeachment, but that’s hasn’t mattered to the president, according to people who spoke with him.’

In an earlier video in response to the riots, following a disastrous clip in which Trump told extremists he ‘loved’ them, he said: ‘My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.’

President Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePresident Trump holds a Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit at the White HousePA Images

However, Trump appeared to lean back on his rhetoric with his final tweet, which read: ‘The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!’

He’s since been banned from Twitter for life, hence why his false claims of victory have been left to the reports of journalists rather than his social media feeds.

One source told CNN: ‘He’s by himself, not a lot of people to bounce ideas off of, whenever that happens he goes to his worst instincts. Now that Twitter isn’t available God only knows what the outlet will be.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

