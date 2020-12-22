Trump Sued For Breaching KKK Act With ‘Coordinated Conspiracy To Disenfranchise Black Voters’

President Trump and his allies have repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and undermine confidence in our democracy.

Across the country – from Detroit to Milwaukee, and Atlanta to Philadelphia – they have targeted areas with large numbers of Black voters and made baseless, racist claims to attempt to not count their votes.

While all of the allegations have repeatedly gotten thrown out of court and no judge has found any evidence of election fraud, we cannot sit back and let these actions go unaccounted for.

In order to protect the constitutional rights of millions of Black Americans, and ensure that our democracy is not delegitimized, we are bringing this lawsuit to protect the integrity of Black voters and the democratic process in which they participated and made their voices heard in record numbers.