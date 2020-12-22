unilad
Trump Sued For Breaching KKK Act With ‘Coordinated Conspiracy To Disenfranchise Black Voters’

by : Julia Banim on : 22 Dec 2020 18:59
President Donald Trump, his presidential campaign, and the Republican National Committee (RNC) in the US District Court for the District of Columbia are being sued for allegedly ‘systematically trying to disenfranchise Black voters’ across various US states.

A lawsuit filed by the NAACP alleges that the President, his campaign, and the RNC disruptd ‘vote-counting efforts, lodging groundless challenges during recounts, and attempting to block certification of election results through intimidation and coercion of election officials and volunteers’.

These actions, which the NAACP has stated were in clear violation of the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) Act, were carried out in US cities where there were high proportions of Black voters.

President of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, said:

President Trump and his allies have repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and undermine confidence in our democracy.

Across the country – from Detroit to Milwaukee, and Atlanta to Philadelphia – they have targeted areas with large numbers of Black voters and made baseless, racist claims to attempt to not count their votes.

While all of the allegations have repeatedly gotten thrown out of court and no judge has found any evidence of election fraud, we cannot sit back and let these actions go unaccounted for.

In order to protect the constitutional rights of millions of Black Americans, and ensure that our democracy is not delegitimized, we are bringing this lawsuit to protect the integrity of Black voters and the democratic process in which they participated and made their voices heard in record numbers.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) reportedly filed this lawsuit on November 20, on behalf of the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization and three residents of Detroit.

The complains notes that, during Georgia’s recount efforts, Trump supporters paraded past the Georgia Secretary of State’s home and allegedly directed sexually explicit threats to the Secretary’s wife. Trump campaign supporters also reportedly ‘threatened a Georgia election technician with a noose’.

As per Law & Order, the complaint goes on to state:

After Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn ruled against the Trump Campaign in several lawsuits, Trump Campaign supporters have sent him threatening and ‘dark messages’ wherein he has been called a ‘traitor,’ ‘liar,’ and ‘fraud,’ and been threatened with being ‘tried for treason by a military tribunal.

Congress passed the Ku Klux Klan Act in 1871, with the aim of clamping down on attempts to terrorize and disenfranchise Black Americans.

During this time, as per History.com, members of the KKK would try to prevent free Black people from partaking in the electoral process with threats, economic coercion and acts of violence.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

