Trump Sues New York Attorney General Over Investigation Into His Real Estate Empire

Letitia James targets President Trump with a callous disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to abide by when she became Attorney General.

She has short changed the state by commencing this partisan investigation and has forever tarnished the sanctity of her office.

By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.