Trump Sues New York Attorney General Over Investigation Into His Real Estate Empire
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly filed a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James in an attempt to stop an investigation into his real estate dealings.
This civil investigation is reportedly focused on allegations that Trump and his associates might have deliberately over- and under-valued real estate assets so as to cut his tax burden and receive favourable loan terms from lenders.
Earlier this month, James stated that she is seeking Trump’s personal testimony, while the former POTUS has been issued a subpoena for his co-operation.
As reported by The New York Times, Trump launched his suit in federal court on Monday.
In his suit, the 75-year-old businessman-turned-politician alleged that James’s probe ‘is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent’.
Should James discover any evidence of wrongdoing, she may file a lawsuit against Trump, however, given that this is a civil inquiry, she would not be allowed to file any criminal charges.
As reported by CNBC, this suit portrays Trump as being a victim of James’s supposed ‘bitter crusade’, and claims that the state attorney has ‘tirelessly bombarded’ Trump, his family and his business with ‘unwarranted’ subpoenas.
A number of pages within the 30-page complaint detail James’s tweets and previous criticisms of the Trump administration.
Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, has given the following statement on the matter:
Letitia James targets President Trump with a callous disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to abide by when she became Attorney General.
She has short changed the state by commencing this partisan investigation and has forever tarnished the sanctity of her office.
By filing this lawsuit, we intend to not only hold her accountable for her blatant constitutional violations, but to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.
Trump’s business affairs are also currently the subject of a separate criminal investigation in New York by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
Topics: News, Donald Trump, New York, Now