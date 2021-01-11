Trump Suffers Huge Blow As PGA Cancels Plans To Play 2022 Championship At His Golf Course
President Donald Trump has suffered yet another blow after the PGA of America voted to cancel plans to play the 2022 US PGA Championship at his golf course.
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey has been the scheduled host of the event since 2014. However, following the recent riot at the Capitol building in Washington DC, the golfing organisation has decided to use a different location.
On January 6, pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol after Trump encouraged them to march on the building in protest of the election results. In the chaos that ensued, five people lost their lives.
In light of the shocking turn of events, many individuals and organisations have sought to distance themselves from Trump. This includes PGA organisers, who have asserted that this sort of affiliation would be ‘detrimental’ to their brand.
In a tweeted statement, PGA president Jim Richerson said:
The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster.
Elaborating further on this, as per CBS Sports, Richerson said:
It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission.
Our board has thus made the decision to exercise to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster. It was a decision made to ensure that the PGA of America and PGA professionals can continue to lead and grow our game for decades to come.
A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told ABC News:
We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision.
This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster.
We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world.
Trump is known to be a keen golfer, having famously hit the golf course as the results of the presidential election were being announced. The Trump Organization is understood to own or operate 17 golf courses worldwide, with another three expected to open in Dubai and Indonesia.
At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not the PGA has identified a replacement venue for the upcoming sporting event, though a number of venues have ‘reached out’, AP News reports.
