PA

A Baby Trump balloon met a gruesome and untimely end at a football game after someone slashed it with a knife.

Advertisements

The now-iconic Trump balloon first flew over London as a way to protest the US President’s visit, but replica blimps have since been created and now pop up in various places all over the world.

Yesterday, November 9, Trump headed to Alabama to attend the Louisiana State versus Alabama college football game at Tuscaloosa’s Monnish Park, where he found some fans who cheered his appearance – a stark contrast to the reception at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington.

Advertisements

Check out what happened to the balloon here:

However, there were still some attendees protesting the president’s arrival as one giant, nappy-clad floating Trump made an appearance.

The organiser of the protesters ‘adopted’ the balloon for the event, but shortly before kickoff one of Trump’s supporters made his views clear by slashing the blimp with a knife.

It seems ironic the supporter would stand up for the POTUS by quite literally stabbing him in the back… but they were obviously committed to the task as they cut an eight-foot-long gash in the back of the 20-foot president.

Advertisements

Just watched a guy get arrested for stabbing this balloon lmao pic.twitter.com/m4D5n4YOUy — beach glass babe (@delovelylany) November 9, 2019

Robert Kennedy (no relation), a volunteer ‘babysitter’ who was watching over the balloon, told NBC News it immediately began to sag after it was cut.

The protester said although the group had received a few shouts of criticism, the day had mostly been going well before the man attacked the balloon.

Kennedy added:

Advertisements

It is rare to get that kind of anger.

PA Images

The knife-wielding man ran away but he was tracked down and caught by police officers, who arrested him and identified him as 32-year-old Hoyt Hutchinson.

A statement from Tuscaloosa police read:

Officers observed Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, age 32 of Tuscaloosa, AL, cut into the “Baby Trump” balloon, and then attempted [sic] to flee the area. Officers apprehended the suspect and took him into custody on a charge of Criminal Mischief First Degree. Hoyt was transported to Tuscaloosa County Jail where he was held on a $2,500 bond.

Blowing up the"Trump baby" balloon at Monnish Park in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/pJXtmK2roi — Jonathan Sobolewski (@MisterSobo) November 9, 2019

According to AL.com, Hutchinson posted a video on Facebook shortly before the incident in which he said he was ‘going down here to make a scene’ at the game.

He continued:

Y’all watch the news… I’m shaking I’m so mad right now. I’m fixin’ to pop this balloon. Stay tuned. It should be interesting.

The 32-year-old was released on bail and he has since promoted a GoFundMe page asking for money to help pay for his legal fees and restitutions.

Baby Trump is in Tuscaloosa 😂 #LSUvsBAMA pic.twitter.com/Mv6mPLvgBu — Vic Damone Jr (@i_Mezmorize) November 9, 2019

The crowdfunder had a goal of $6,000 but at the time of writing it has raised $16,005. In a video shared after he was released, Hoyt spoke about his actions and said he would ‘do it again given the opportunity’.

He added any leftover money from the GoFundMe would go to the Republican Party.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]