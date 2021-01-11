Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered ImVeryOffended/Reddit

A Trump supporter, who reportedly participated in the riots at the Capitol in Washington DC last week, broke down in tears at the airport after being removed from her flight.

The unnamed woman, as well as a number of others who took part in the riots, has apparently been put on a no-fly list as a consequence.

People were filmed cheering as a woman was removed from the Delta plane, where she could be heard ranting about having no freedom of speech. Now, another video has surfaced of a woman, thought to be the same one taken off the plane, back in the airport along with other fellow Trump supporters that have been removed from their flights, too.

Watch it here:

The man behind the camera shows the tearful woman before panning round to show several police offers standing around, who he refers to as ‘f*cktards’.

In the video the man says, ‘They kicked these people of the plane because they support President Trump and you’ve got all these f*cktards standing around doing nothing. […] They were waiting for these people to come off the plane because they support President Trump.’

Another man can be heard saying, ‘Donald Trump is the greatest president this country’s ever had’.

This is the latest in a series of videos seemingly showing unhappy Trump supporters removed from flights after their presence at the Capitol riots.

The man in the video angrily says that he’s been branded a ‘f*cking terrorist’ for taking part in Wednesday’s violent clash with authorities, and that ‘they’ want to ‘ruin [his] life’.

The flying bans come after Bennie G. Thompson, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, called for people who were part of the riot to be placed on the country’s no-fly list.

He said in a statement, Forbes reports:

Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes.

The aim of putting rioters on no-flight lists is to prevent them from taking part in other, similarly violent incidents or rallies at the US Capitol as Wednesday’s saw people from all over the US travel to Washington. Five people died as a result of the clash.

Police are currently preparing for a potential pro-Trump rally at Twitter’s headquarters following his permanent suspension from the platform.

