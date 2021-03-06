Trump Supporters Clash With Black Lives Matter Protesters At March To Reinstate Him As President

PA

Donald Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters during a march outside the Trump Tower in New York yesterday.

Photographs from the scene show crowds of pro-Trump supports holding large banners with the words ‘Trump 2024’, ‘Elect Donald Trump’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ emblazoned on them.

Towards the end of the march, the crowds clashed with a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who were also in the area.

PA

Police were present at the scene, and made a number of arrests.

In an update posted to its Twitter, the New York Police Department said it had made arrests after ‘multiple officers were faced with violent actions resulting with 1 officer currently being treated at a hospital for suspected bleach being thrown in his eyes’.

‘Four arrests were made for various crimes, including assaults on police officers and weapons possession. Violent actions will not be tolerated from those who claim to be ‘peaceful protesters’,’ the police force said.

One photograph from the scene shows a Black Lives Matter member being arrested by police officers, however, it is unclear if he was arrested for violent behaviour.

PA

One huge banner, carried by Trump supporters,seemed to depict House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a demon.

The march comes less than a week after Trump hinted that he would run for president again in the 2024 election. Once again making false claims that he lost the November 2020 election because of electoral fraud, Trump said, ‘Actually you know they just lost the White House. But who knows – who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.’

The former president also dismissed rumours that he is planning to start a new political party, calling them ‘fake news’, BBC reports.

‘Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party so we can divide our vote and never win. We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before,’ he said.