Trump Supporters Line Route From His Home To Golf Course On Presidents Day

Donald Trump’s supporters flocked to his Florida golf club on Monday, February 15, to cheer on the former leader on Presidents’ Day.

The streets from the Mar-a-Lago Club all the way to the former president’s home were lined with hundreds of supporters carrying the US flag and other pro-Republican signs.

Several photographs from the day show Trump smiling from inside a car and giving his supporters a thumbs-up as he makes his way home through West Palm Beach, Florida.

This weekend, Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

The Senate acquitted Trump of all charges with a final vote of 57-43. A total of seven Republicans joined Democrats in a bid to convict Trump, leaving Democrats 10 votes shy of the total needed to impeach him. This acquittal means he could be eligible to run for president again in 2024.

Republicans Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey voted in favour of convicting Trump for ‘inciting an insurrection’.

In a statement following the decision, Trump said:

My deepest thanks as well to all of the United States Senators and members of Congress who stood proudly for the constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country… it is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters. Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.

Following the acquittal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Congress will carry out an independent, 9/11-style commission to investigate the events of January 6, which left five people dead.

‘It is clear from his findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened,’ Pelosi said.