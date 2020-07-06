Trump Supporters Paint Over Black Lives Matter Mural Approved By City Kerry Leidich/YouTube

‘There is no oppression, there is no racism’ – said Trump supporters justifying painting over a Black Lives Matter mural approved by a Californian city.

On Saturday, July 4, a Martinez-commissioned mural to commemorate the fight against racial injustice and police brutality was painted on a street, echoing the moves of several other locations across the US.

However, two White people – one wearing an ‘I Love USA’ T-shirt and the other in a ‘Four More Years’ shirt – didn’t like it, so they decided to paint it black. Their actions have since caught the attention of local police.

You can watch a clip from the infuriating footage below:

The unidentified pair arrived at the mural, featuring Black Lives Matter painted in capital yellow letters, mere hours after it was completed. In a video filmed by Kerry Leidich, onlookers can be heard asking: ‘What’s wrong with you?’ The man responds: ‘We’re sick of this narrative, that’s what’s wrong.’

The woman also adds: ‘This is not happening in my town’, referencing the ubiquitous systemic racism across the country that has enabled the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and many more.

Trump Supporters Paint Over Black Lives Matter Mural 1 Kerry Leidich/YouTube

The Martinez Police Department has since released a statement putting out an appeal for information. Initially, officers were called to the scene but the pair had already fled the scene.

The statement reads:

The community spent a considerable amount of time putting the mural together only to have it painted over in a hateful and senseless manner. The City of Martinez values tolerance and the damage to the mural was divisive and hurtful. Please help us identify those that are responsible for this crime, so they can be held accountable for their actions.

Pointing to the mural, the man in the Trump merch says in the video: ‘This is racism, is what it is. There is no oppression, there is no racism, it’s a leftist lie. It’s a lie, from the media, the liberal left.’

Trump supporters paint over black lives matter mural Kerry Leidich/YouTube

He adds: ‘Nobody wants Black Lives Matter here, that’s what I said. All Lives Matter you f*cking punk… the only reason why people are crying police brutality is because people are resisting arrest.’

Later, the man says with reference to Floyd’s death: ‘Nobody agrees with that. I don’t agree with that, that was wrong.’ Eventually, a woman takes the can of black paint away from them.

While the mural has since been cleaned up and restored by volunteers, Justin Gomez, the local resident who got permission to paint the mural, told The New York Times: ‘I’m not so surprised that it happened. I’m surprised at how bold they chose to be.’

City Councilwoman Noralea Gipner also told Bay City News: ‘What happened yesterday to deface that mural was hostility in an ugly form. Permission was given to put that there but permission was not given to deface it.’

The pair also heavily push the All Lives Matter message – however, I’ve made the editorial decision not to further print the words of morons in a time where (re)learning is of paramount importance.

