Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine Support

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Mar 2021 16:04
Trump Supporters Turn On Him Over COVID-19 Vaccine SupportCNN/PA

Donald Trump supporters appear to be butting heads with the former president after he expressed his support for the coronavirus vaccine. 

Trump voiced his enthusiasm for the vaccine during an interview with Fox News earlier this week, explaining that he ‘would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it’.

The former president acknowledged that a lot of the people who don’t want the vaccine are the same people who voted for him; a comment which CNN’s Gary Tuchman found to be true when he visited a restaurant in Boise City, Oklahoma.

Check out what happened below:

Boise City is one of the most conservative in the US, according to Business Insider, with 92% of the county having voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

However, even after Trump’s endorsement of the vaccine, residents in the city made clear they were not interested in protecting themselves against coronavirus.

Tuchman asked diners in the restaurant whether any of them believed it was a good idea to get the coronavirus vaccine, to which he was met mostly with silence, and with one shout of ‘No!’

United States President Donald Trump returns to the White HousePA Images

One local, who supported Trump in the election, described the former president as a ‘liberal New Yorker’, adding: ‘Why would we listen to him either?’

When asked specifically whether Trump’s endorsement of the vaccine would encourage them to get it, one person still responded: ‘No.’

Some respondents blamed their hesitancy on a lack of trust for Joe Biden and the government, while others expressed beliefs the vaccine would give them coronavirus, and some questioned the reliability of the vaccine, arguing that people still die from the flu despite there being a flu vaccine available.

VaccinePA Images

Tuchman explained that he struggled to find enthusiasm for the vaccine anywhere in the area, with the one person who had already received the vaccine explaining they had done so at the request of their wife.

The reporter’s segment came after a poll conducted by NPR and PBS NewsHour found that 47% of Trump voters would not get a coronavirus vaccine if they were offered it, compared to 30% of adults overall.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Now, Oklahoma, vaccine

