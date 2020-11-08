Trump Team Mocked For Holding Press Conference At Garden Centre After Mixing Up Four Seasons

PA Images

President Donald Trump’s campaign team has been widely mocked for holding a press conference at a garden centre.

This was a far less grand setting than what had originally been promised, with an initial announcement suggesting the event would be staged at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Trump stated they would be holding a ‘big press conference’ at the ‘Four Seasons, Philadelphia’ on the morning of Saturday, November 7. However, there seems to have been some sort of mix-up along the way…

In a blunder that feels ripped straight from The Thick of It or Veep, it would appear as though the team had accidentally booked the wrong Four Seasons.

Firstly, a representative for the Four Seasons hotel firmly corrected the sitting President, tweeting:

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — no relation with the hotel.

The website for the Four Seasons, Philadelphia suggests a very glam, high-end establishment, complete with ‘restaurants by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and James Beard Award-winner Greg Vernick’.

Guests can relax in an infinity pool, or enjoy stunning views of the Philadelphia skyline. It perhaps does not need to be said that there isn’t a wheelbarrow or bag of soil in sight.

Four Seasons Total Landscaping on the other hand is a decidedly less decadent affair, being a suburban business on the very edges of the city, wedged between an adult store and a crematorium.

It was later confirmed that the press event would indeed be held at the car park of the landscaping centre, at the exact same time that Joe Biden’s victory was being announced all across the world.

In cringe-worthy scenes that really have to be seen to be believed, the conference saw the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, making baseless allegations about voter fraud, without offering up any proof or evidence. Trump was nowhere to be seen.

Despite being an obvious humiliation upon a humiliation for the president and his staff, there are plenty of us who’ve enjoyed a good, hearty chuckle at sight of the team standing about awkwardly in that rather dismal-looking car park.

TV writer Zack Bornstein tweeted:

I could write jokes for 800 years and I’d never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium.

Saturday Night Live writer Chris Kelly wrote:

It is 2:43am and I am laying in bed, laughing out loud — cackling, crying even — thinking about Four Seasons Total Landscaping. We are so lucky to have this…thing…for the rest of our lives. I know I will draw on it in times of need.

After what’s been a stressful week, this gloriously ridiculous c*ck up has lifted my spirits immeasurably. Cheers for the laughs, Team Trump. Soon to be gone, but not forgotten.