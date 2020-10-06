Trump Tells Americans 'Don't Be Afraid' Of Coronavirus After Removing Mask At White House realDonaldTrump/Twitter/PA

President Donald Trump told Americans ‘don’t be afraid’ of coronavirus, after leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was being treated for the virus.

The POTUS revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, October 2, and would be isolating with wife Melania, who also tested positive.

However, just four days later, Trump appeared back at the White House following his stint at the medical facility, where he even removed his mask, despite a high chance he is still carrying the virus. According to CDC guidelines, she should remain in isolation for 10 days following diagnosis.

You can watch his first speech back at the White House here:

The 74-year-old stood at the South Portico terrace in front of USA flags and told Americans not to let the pandemic ‘dominate.’

‘Do not let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it,’ he said, adding, ‘you’re going to beat it.’

Trump went on to say that the United States is ‘the best country in the world’, and therefore its residents should not let the virus ‘take over’ their lives.

‘Get out there, be careful. We have the best medicines in the world, and it’ll all happen very shortly. And they’re all getting approved and the vaccines are coming momentarily,’ he said, seemingly referencing the non-FDA approved experimental drug he had been administered in hospital.

Following his speech, Trump took to Twitter to say he would be ‘back on the campaign trail soon,’ adding that ‘the fake news only shows the fake polls.’

He is expected to receive further care in the White House. However, NBC reports that Trump will work outside of the residence so that he can continue his quarantine.

When announcing he would be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center, Trump tweeted that he feels better than he did 20 years ago.

While there, the president had been administered a significant dose of the new drug, which is not yet available for public use in the states. Although it had previously only been given to US citizens through medical trials, Trump was given the antibody drug, made by Regeneron, through ‘compassionate use.’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he is glad Trump is ‘coming along pretty well,’ and said he hopes he will ‘communicate the right message to the American people.’

On Monday, October 5, Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley said he is ‘not out of the woods yet.’