Trump Tells Crowded Florida Rally He'll Give Them All 'Big Fat Kiss' PA Images

President Donald Trump told a packed-out Florida rally that being allegedly ‘immune’ to coronavirus made him feel ‘so powerful’ he could give them all a ‘big fat kiss.’

The POTUS has repeatedly claimed immunity from the virus since his own personal physicians gave him the all clear following a negative test result.

Last night, October 12, Trump held his first rally since being treated by COVID-19, where thousands of mostly maskless Republicans gathered in Florida – a state he desperately needs to win to have a shot at another term in the White House.

‘I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women – everybody,’ he told the cheering crowds, with his voice still sounding a little broken, The Guardian reports. ‘I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.’

Trump threw face masks into the crowd and made fun of Democrat candidate Joe Biden, joking that he’d gotten confused as to whether he was running for President of Senate.

He went on to boldly claim that he’s ‘just about the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico,’ adding, ‘you better vote for me, Puerto Rico,’ despite the fact the overseas territory is unable to vote in the presidential election.

Trump, who only tested positive for the virus 11 days ago, before being administered a non-FDA approved drug, told fans he refused to be ‘locked up in [his] basement,’ with the virus and it feels good ‘when you beat something.’

‘There is something nice, I don’t have to be locked up in my basement. And I wouldn’t allow that to happen anyway. I wouldn’t allow it to happen. When you’re the president you can’t lock yourself in a basement. You’ve got to get out, and it’s risky. It’s risky but you’ve got to get out,’ he told crowds.

‘But it does give you a good feeling when you beat something and they say you’re immune, I don’t know for how long, some people say for life, some people say for four months. Every time I hear about it, it gets shorter and shorter and shorter, because they want it to be as bad as possible.’

Since his diagnosis Trump and his team have tried desperately to downplay the pandemic, as he continues to lose votes from people who are concerned by his handling of COVID-19, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans.