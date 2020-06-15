Trump Threatens To Boycott NFL And US Soccer If Players Kneel During US Anthem

It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.

We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country.

We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans and all who support eradicating racism.

Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.