Trump Threatens To Boycott NFL And US Soccer If Players Kneel During US Anthem

US President Donald Trump has stated that he ‘won’t be watching much’ of the NFL or US Soccer if players are permitted to kneel for the national anthem.
President Trump’s boycott threat comes after the US Soccer Federation repealed a ‘no-kneeling’ policy during the US national anthem, first implemented back in 2017.
This initial ban came into place just one year after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem as a means of drawing attention to the issue of systemic racism and police brutality.
US Soccer introduced the kneeling ban after National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) star Megan Rapinoe knelt to show solidarity with Kaepernick.
In light of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests throughout the US and beyond, US Soccer voted to repeal this policy, announcing the change on Thursday, June 11.
In a statement that has been shared widely on social media, US Soccer acknowledged it had not done enough in the past to support their players in the fight against racial injustice:
It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter.
We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country.
We apologize to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans and all who support eradicating racism.
Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.
In May 2018, the NFL attempted to introduce a kneeling ban, trying to implement a new policy whereby teams would be fined if players did not stand during the national anthem. However, just two months later, this policy was put on hold.
In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, players began asking the NFL to openly condemn racism. In response to this, commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the NFL had made mistakes in the past, and would now be encouraging players to speak out.
In a video uploaded to NFL social media platforms on Friday, June 5, Goodell could be heard to state:
We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.
As was noted by many who had watched the video, Goodell did not mention Kaepernick by name, despite the former quarterback having faced a backlash following his peaceful protest.
Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz criticised US Soccer’s reversal on Thursday, tweeting, ‘I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem.’
Quote tweeting a report about Gaetz’s remarks, President Trump declared:
I won’t be watching much anymore!
President Trump had previously made his feelings clear about the kneeling ban, tweeting the following indignant message on June 8:
Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?
However, beyond the White House, attitudes to the kneeling ban have shifted in recent years. As per a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, substantially more Americans are now okay with NFL sideline protests, compared to back in 2016 when Kaepernick first took the knee.
Just 28% of Americans in 2016 considered Kaepernick’s actions to be ‘appropriate’, which rose to 38% in 2018.
Following nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, 52% of Americans now agree it is ‘OK for NFL players to kneel during the national anthem to protest police killings of African Americans’, suggesting a notable shift in attitudes.
