Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Adds Warning To His Tweets

In another episode of ‘Is this real life or a never-ending nightmare?’ Donald Trump has threatened to close down social media platforms that do not support his agenda.

The US president’s rant comes after Twitter posted a fact-checking notice underneath some of his tweets, which claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.

Hours after the notice appeared, with the social media platform citing fact-checking experts who said there is ‘no evidence’ to support Trump’s claims, the president accused Twitter of ‘completely stifling FREE SPEECH’ and said he wouldn’t allow it to happen.

Trump also claimed social media platforms such as Twitter ‘totally silence conservatives [sic] voices’, before saying his administration would ‘strongly regulate [the companies], or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen’.

He continued:

We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!

Twitter targeted two tweets the president posted on Tuesday, May 26, in which he falsely claimed ‘there is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent’.

He went on to say that mail boxes would be ‘robbed’ and ballots would be ‘forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed’, before ending with: ‘This will be a Rigged Election. No way!’

Underneath the tweets, Twitter posted a link which read: ‘Get the facts about mail-in ballots.’ The link took users to a page which described Trump’s claims as ‘unsubstantiated’ and ‘false’.

donald trump false claims about ballots realDonaldTrump/Twitter

Admittedly, this is a first for the social media platform, which has long been criticised for failing to censure the president for his erratic and often damaging posts.

Most recently, Twitter refused to delete a number of posts in which Trump accused MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of murdering Lori Klausutis – even after her widower urged the platform to delete them because they were ‘disparaging the memory of my wife and our marriage’.

Timothy Klausutis asked Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to remove the messages, saying his wife ‘deserves better’ than to have her memory sullied in this way. However, a spokesperson for Twitter ultimately said they couldn’t take action but hoped to be able to ‘more effectively address things like this going forward’.

It’s maybe because of this past inaction that Trump is so up in arms about his recent rebuttal, but hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.

Fingers crossed we’ll soon be able to scroll through Twitter without seeing another dangerous mistruth by the President of the United States.