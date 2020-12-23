Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Relief Bill Unless Stimulus Cheques Go To $2,000

Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault.

I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.

I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package.