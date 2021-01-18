unilad
Advert

Trump To Issue Around 100 Pardons Tomorrow On Final Day As President

by : Emily Brown on : 18 Jan 2021 14:22
Trump To Issue Around 100 Pardons Tomorrow On Final Day As PresidentTrump To Issue Around 100 Pardons Tomorrow On Final Day As PresidentPA Images

Donald Trump is expected to issue around 100 pardons on his final day as president before Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20. 

Biden will officially take over the White House on Wednesday after winning the 2020 presidential election, but three people familiar with the matter have said Trump plans on making the most of his last day in charge.

Advert

The president issued a series of pardons and commutations of sentence before Christmas, but put things on hold on the days leading up to and following the January 6 riots, when he encouraged his supporters to protest the election results.

Officers fighting off rioters at the CapitolOfficers fighting off rioters at the CapitolPA Images

There were reportedly initially two major batches of clemency actions set to roll out; one at the end of last week and one tomorrow. Now, officials anticipate that the last batch will be the only one that goes ahead, unless the president decides to make any last-minute changes to who he plans to pardon.

He is not expected to pardon himself tomorrow, but will issue around 100 pardons and commutations to white collar criminals, high-profile rappers – including Lil Wayne – and others, according to the sources cited by CNN.

Advert

Two people with knowledge of the situation said the White House held a meeting on Sunday to finalise the list of pardons.

The batch of clemency actions is expected to include a mix of criminal justice reform-minded pardons, as well as more controversial ones secured or handed out to political allies.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Trump’s allies expect that he will issue pardons that will benefit him in the future, with one source noting that ‘everything is a transaction’.

Advert

They said, ‘He likes pardons because it is unilateral. And he likes doing favours for people he thinks will owe him.’

Fox News reports Lil Wayne is expected to be on the list, after the rapper controversially endorsed Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump To Issue Around 100 Pardons Tomorrow On Final Day As PresidentTrump To Issue Around 100 Pardons Tomorrow On Final Day As Presidentliltunechi/Twitter

The rapper last year pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun while travelling to Florida on a private jet in 2019. The contents of Carter’s bag also included small amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone, according to the U.S. attorney.

Advert

A report from the The New York Times alleged that some of the president’s allies have been taking money from people in exchange for potential pardons from the White House, with Trump’s former lawyer John M. Dowd reportedly marketing himself as an individual who could secure pardons on account of his close relationship with the president.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

Trump has been known to want to pardon himself, his children, and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, but the likelihood of that move has been impacted, as he was impeached for a second time.

A source told CNN that advisers warned against Trump pardoning himself because it would appear like he was guilty of something after the insurrection.

Advert

Aides reportedly do not think he will attempt to pardon himself, but note that only the president knows how he will utilise his remaining power.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House
News

Donald Trump Will Be Denied Military Farewell When He Departs White House

Texas Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1
Life

Texas Man Undergoes Cosmetic Limb-Lengthening Surgery To Be 6 Foot 1

Grand Theft Auto V’s Michael Actor Hospitalised With COVID-19
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto V’s Michael Actor Hospitalised With COVID-19

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration
News

US Defence Officials Fear Possible Inside Attack At Biden’s Inauguration

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Inauguration, Joe Biden, Now, President

Credits

CNN

  1. CNN

    Trump to issue around 100 pardons and commutations Tuesday, sources say

 