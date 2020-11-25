Trump Trying To Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Report Suggests PA Images

President Donald Trump is making moves to try and reintroduce firing squads before Joe Biden takes over the White House on January 20.

A newly released report by ProRepublica addressed a number of policies Trump is apparently rushing to introduce, bring back or set in motion before he loses control over the country.

The rules reportedly range from ‘long-simmering administration priorities to last-minute scrambles’, and affect everything from seemingly insignificant objects like showerheads to life-or-death issues such as federal executions.

With fewer than two months left in power, it seems Trump is attempting to make the most of it as his proposed policy changes impact a whole spectrum of US residents, from oil drillers and drugmakers, to people living in homeless shelters and endangered wildlife.

Matthew Kent, who tracks regulatory policy for left-leaning advocacy group Public Citizen, commented:

The bottom line is the Trump administration is trying to get things published in the Federal Register, leaving the next administration to sort out the mess. There are some real roadblocks to Biden being able to wave a magic wand on these.

Among the proposals being rushed through the finalisation process is one that could reintroduce firing squads and electrocutions to federal executions.

The report states that the Justice Department is fast-tracking the proposal to try and give the government more options for administering capital punishment as the drugs typically used in lethal injections become unavailable.

The proposal initially surfaced in August, after which the Justice Department opened it up for public comments for just 30 days rather than the usual 60. The rule cleared White House review on November 6, meaning it could be finalised any day.

However, even if the rule is finalised, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be put into practice. The Trump administration is planning five executions with lethal injection before January 20, but Biden has indicated that he won’t allow any federal executions after that, and that he will push to eliminate capital punishment for federal crimes.

Daniel Perez, a policy analyst at the George Washington University Regulatory Studies Center, estimates that the Trump administration is on pace to finalise 36 major rules before Biden’s inauguration.

Susan Dudley, who led the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in the Office of Management and Budget at the end of the George W. Bush administration, pointed out that rushing rules may mean they do not have ‘adequate analysis or public comment.’

Other changes include rules which would make it harder to justify pollution restrictions, ones which would extend Trump’s record of restricting immigration, and a change to speed up chicken factory processing lines, allowing companies to sell more birds.