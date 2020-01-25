Trump Tweeted The Space Force Logo And Everyone's Making The Same Joke Donald Trump/Twitter/Paramount Pictures

US President Donald Trump has proudly unveiled the logo for his Space Force, but it didn’t long for internet users to realise there was something familiar about it.

Advert

The newest branch of the US military has been mocked since its inception, with many people scoffing at the idea that the US needs to have ‘superiority in space’, as the president put it.

Barring sudden attacks from aliens who have been waiting patiently for a military team to take orbit, there doesn’t seem to be any real reason for the US to try and defend themselves outside the Earth’s atmosphere. But of course, Trump isn’t one for giving up on his radical ideas.

Donald Trump Finally Admits He Does Look Orange PA Images

The POTUS has insisted the Space Force will give the country the ‘ultimate high ground’ – despite there being no ground in space – so he pushed forward with his plans and officially brought the new service into existence in December.

Advert

However, while Trump is clearly keen to get things going, it seems the designers in charge of creating the Space Force logo struggled to come up with something original, which would appropriately encapsulate everything the new branch stands for.

As a result, they appear to have taken inspiration from a well-known franchise. Most people spotted it immediately; see if you do too.

Check out the logo here:

Trump took to Twitter yesterday, January 24, to unveil the logo, writing:

After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!

The president is clearly happy with the design, but take away his caption and it would be easy to assume Trump was announcing a new series of Star Trek, due to the logo’s strong resemblance to the Star Trek Starfleet Command insignia.

Check out the logo below:

Advert

Star Trek emblem Paramount Pictures

Much like the new military logo, the fictional insignia is made up of an arrowhead-shaped – or ‘delta’ – symbol pointing skywards, with a shooting star-like design swooping around the arrowhead.

Needless to say, internet users wasting no time in calling out the similarities:

Even Star Trek actor George Takei got in on the joke, tweeting:

Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this…

The Space Force design also bears resemblance to the insignia of the Air Force Space Command, which was the precursor to the Space Force.

Advert

A Space Force spokesperson spoke about the logo in a statement, as per CNN, saying:

The US Space Force seal honours the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organisation emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.

Trump Impeachment PA Images

Major William Russell, another spokesperson, said the Department of the Air Force presented a number of potential logos to the president so he could choose his favourite. Perhaps Trump’s secretly a big Trekkie?

Whether that’s the case, or whether he was completely oblivious to the similarities, it wouldn’t be too surprising if the White House really did get a call from the Star Trek creators demanding some credit. The resemblance is tough to argue against.