Trump Tweets Urging Rioters To Remain Peaceful Hours After Telling Them To March On Capitol
President Donald Trump has told those rioting at the Capitol that they should ‘remain peaceful’, mere hours after urging his supporters to march on the Capitol in protest of the US election results.
Protesters were able to breach the Capitol this afternoon, at the same time that both the House and Senate were meeting inside to count electoral votes, overtaking barricades and pushing police officers out of the way.
Taking to Twitter, President Trump wrote:
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!
At today’s ‘Save America’ rally, President Trump encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.
Addressing the crowds, President Trump praised his supporters as being ‘American patriots who are committed to the honesty of our elections’, adding:
We will never give up and we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.
Our country has had enough. We will not take it any more and that’s what this is all about. And to use a term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal.
As reported by CNBC, a member of the Senate has said that Vice President Pence and Senator Charles Grassley have been taken away to a secure location.
