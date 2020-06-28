Trump Tweets Video Of Supporter Chanting ‘White Power’ Then Deletes It

President Donald Trump PA/@davenewworld_2/Twitter

President Donald Trump has tweeted and deleted a video which shows one of his supporters chanting ‘white power’, appearing to show approval of the people in the footage.

The video in question is believed to have been taken at Florida retirement community The Villages, where there have been heated disagreements between President Trump’s supporters and their political opponents.

It seems to have been shot during a June 14 rally organised for the Villagers’ Trump club.

President Donald Trump @davenewworld_2/Twitter

One unidentified President Trump supporter, seen riding in a golf cart, can be heard to shout, ‘white power!’ after being called a racist by a non-supporter. Various anti-Trump protesters could be heard shouting various accusations at the rally goers, including ‘Nazi’ and ‘racist’.

You can watch the video in question for yourself below:

President Trump has since deleted a tweet in which he shared the video, praising his supporters at the Villages with the following complimentary caption:

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!

The tweet was left up for an approximate three hours before eventually being taken down. President Trump has since been criticised for appearing to approve of the views espoused in the footage, despite one supporter having clearly used a term which is widely associated with white supremacists.

As reported by CNN, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere has made the following statement:

President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Obviously neither the President, his administration nor I would do anything to be supportive of white supremacy or anything that would support discrimination of any kind.

Azar reportedly declined to comment whether or not he believed President Trump had made a mistake by tweeting the video, stating:

[…] But obviously the President and I and his whole administration would stand against any acts of white supremacy.

However, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only Black senator in the Republican conference, has described President Trump’s choice to tweet the video to be offensive and ‘indefensible’.

Before the video was removed, Senator Scott told Tapper:

There’s no question. He should not have retweeted and he should just take it down.

President Trump has repeatedly denied accusations that he is racist, and has previously claimed to have done more for Black Americans than any US president before him. However, he has regularly used divisive and inflammatory language when speaking about Black Lives Matter protesters.

Recently, President Trump warned activists in Minneapolis that ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’. This phrase originated back in the 1960s after a Miami police chief was accused of racism.