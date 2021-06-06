unilad
Advert

Trump ‘Unmoored From Reality’ And Reportedly Believes He Will Be Reinstated As President

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 06 Jun 2021 15:18
Trump 'Unmoored From Reality' And Reportedly Believes He Will Be Reinstated As PresidentPA Images

Donald Trump is reportedly under the impression that he will be reinstated as president this summer.

The former POTUS left the White House at the beginning of the year to make room for his successor Joe Biden to move in and start his presidency.

Advert

Since stepping down as president, many Trump supporters – QAnon-ers in particular – have held the belief that Trump would return to office sooner than we expected, and now Trump himself has jumped on this bandwagon.

Donald Trump in front of American flag (PA Images)PA Images

At the beginning of the month, The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported that Trump had supposedly told a number of people that he’ll be reinstated as president in August.

In a thread of tweets shared on Tuesday, June 1, she wrote, ‘Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).’

Advert

Haberman continued:

It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA.

But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).

While some branded this as ‘fake news’, National Review has since backed up Haberman’s claims after several sources told the publication that Trump does in fact believe he’ll be returning to office this summer.

Advert

An ‘array of different sources’ have allegedly told National Review reporter Charlies C. W. Cooke that Trump is under the impression he’ll become president once again after so-called audits of the 2020 elections in states such as Arizona and Georgia are finished.

He added that Trump is said to be recruiting the likes of journalists and politicians to ‘promulgate this belief as a fact’.

Watch this space, folks.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight
Celebrity

Floyd Mayweather Accused Of Holding Up Logan Paul After Knocking Him Out During Fight

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows
Food

Children Are Much Shorter And Weaker When Raised On Trendy Vegan Diets, Study Shows

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards
Viral

People Are Trying To Figure Out If Trump Wore His Trousers Backwards

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, POTUS, President, US News

Credits

National Review

  1. National Review

    Maggie Haberman Is Right

 