Trump ‘Unmoored From Reality’ And Reportedly Believes He Will Be Reinstated As President
Donald Trump is reportedly under the impression that he will be reinstated as president this summer.
The former POTUS left the White House at the beginning of the year to make room for his successor Joe Biden to move in and start his presidency.
Since stepping down as president, many Trump supporters – QAnon-ers in particular – have held the belief that Trump would return to office sooner than we expected, and now Trump himself has jumped on this bandwagon.
At the beginning of the month, The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman reported that Trump had supposedly told a number of people that he’ll be reinstated as president in August.
In a thread of tweets shared on Tuesday, June 1, she wrote, ‘Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information).’
Haberman continued:
It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA.
But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).
While some branded this as ‘fake news’, National Review has since backed up Haberman’s claims after several sources told the publication that Trump does in fact believe he’ll be returning to office this summer.
An ‘array of different sources’ have allegedly told National Review reporter Charlies C. W. Cooke that Trump is under the impression he’ll become president once again after so-called audits of the 2020 elections in states such as Arizona and Georgia are finished.
He added that Trump is said to be recruiting the likes of journalists and politicians to ‘promulgate this belief as a fact’.
Watch this space, folks.
