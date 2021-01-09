Trump Vows To Start Own Social Platform After Being Banned From Twitter PA/@POTUS/Twitter

Donald Trump has stated he wants to create his own social media platform after being permanently suspended from Twitter.

The outgoing President of the United States was permanently banned from the platform yesterday, January 8, with Twitter stating that Trump may incite further violence as its reason for removing the 74-year-old from the platform.

Announcing the news, the social media platform said in a statement: ‘After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them – specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter – we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.’

Twitter’s permanent suspension of Trump comes after Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat also blocked him from posting on its platforms.

However, Trump managed to worm his way round his recent ban by logging into the @POTUS Twitter account and tweeting from there instead.

The thread of posts read:

As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me.

He continued, ‘Twitter may be private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites, and while have a big announcement soon.’

@POTUS/Twitter

Trump went on to say that he is looking at the possibilities around building his own platform ‘in the near future’ and blamed Twitter for not allowing free speech. The ‘other sites’ Trump claims to be in talks with haven’t been named, however.

He also said Twitter were about ‘promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely’.

The thread of tweets has since been deleted from the page.

Trump’s account had almost 90 million followers before its permanent suspension, something which made up nearly half of the company’s total base of monetizable daily active users, reported the MailOnline.

Trump PA Images

Following his recent outbursts, doctors have stated they believe Trump is in need of a psychiatric assessment.

In new documents submitted to Congress yesterday by Dr. Bandy Lee, Yale University professor and president of World Mental Health Coalition, and other psychiatric experts, it requested ‘the involuntary admission’ of Trump who ‘needs to be evaluated for the least restrictive means of containment.’

In the meantime, articles of impeachment against the soon-to-be former president are expected to be brought against him on Monday, January 11.

