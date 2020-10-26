Trump Walked Out Mid-Interview After Being Asked To Answer 'Tough Questions' CBS

Donald Trump walked out of his 60 Minutes interview halfway through after getting frustrated at the ‘tough questions’ he was being asked.

Interviewer Lesley Stahl sat down with the president last Tuesday, October 20, to question him about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his priorities as presidential candidate.

Shortly after the interview took place, it emerged that the POTUS had cut off the interviewer after about 37 minutes of questioning.

See the moment Trump walked out below:

Trump defended his decision as he accused 60 Minutes and CBS of ‘bias, hatred and rudeness’ on Thursday, and on Sunday night, when CBS aired the interview, viewers saw the moment he stormed out.

In her introduction to the interview, Stahl explained that the 60 Minutes crew had ‘prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the president’, but their time together ended ‘contentiously’ in what has become ‘an all-too-public dust-up’.

Stahl was candid with Trump about the nature of her questions as she opened her interview, asking, ‘Are you ready for some tough questions?’

Rather than accepting the challenge, the president stated, ‘You’re gonna be fair.’

Stahl asked Trump to clarify whether he was ‘okay with tough questions’, but Trump said he wasn’t and insisted that fellow presidential candidate Joe Biden isn’t faced with tough questions, implying he shouldn’t be either.

Donald Trump PA Images

Throughout the interview, Trump said his administration had done a ‘great job’ during his four years in office, despite Stahl citing the pandemic, ‘racial strife’ and looting. He insisted the US had ‘turned a corner’ with coronavirus, claimed a new health plan was going to be ‘announced very soon’, and accused the Democratic Party of ‘spying’ on his campaign.

When Stahl came to discuss Trump’s often-controversial social media usage, the president insisted that he’d have ‘no way of getting out [his] voice’ if it weren’t for his online accounts. He accused media outlets of ‘discrediting’ themselves, after which Stahl noted that she didn’t want to have an ‘angry’ interaction with the president.

Lesley Stahl 60 Minutes CBS

Trump argued that ‘of course [she] did’, saying, ‘You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up.’

He continued:

Your first statement was, “Are you ready for tough questions?” That’s no way to talk. That’s no way to talk.

The interview was interrupted by a producer who advised Stahl about the amount of time they had remaining, but Trump made clear that he was finished as he said, ‘I think we have enough of an interview here… Okay? That’s enough. Let’s go.’

Trump walks out of CBS interview CBS

Stahl said there were a ‘lot of questions [she] didn’t ask’, and after waiting to see if Trump would return Stahl turned her attention to her second interviewee, Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence described Trump as ‘a man who speaks his mind’, and said his focus wasn’t on ‘the back and forth with the media’. Sunday night’s show also featured interviews with Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.