Trump Wants To End Birthright Citizenship Before Leaving Office, Report Says

President Donald Trump is reported to have revealed plans to remove birthright citizenship in the United States before his presidency comes to an end.

Birthright citizenship is the right to live in the United States, which is given to all babies who are born in the country, or to babies who have two US citizens as parents.

The subject has come up time and time again during Trump’s term, particularly given his ‘zero tolerance’ mission to deport anyone living the states who does not have the proper documentation to legally do so.



Many families have been ripped apart as parents have been deported, leaving their young children, who have been granted birthright citizenship because of their place of birth, behind.

On Friday, November 20, reports suggested the Trump administration is increasingly keen to put an end to automatic birthright citizenship, however they have declined to officially confirm or deny these reports, according to The Hill.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere issued a statement on the issue, which read:

Since taking office, President Trump has never shied away from using his lawful executive authority to advance bold policies and fulfill the promises he made to the American people, but I won’t speculate or comment on potential executive action.

There is debate around whether Trump would actually able to sign such an order under American law, given that many scholars believe birthright citizenship is protected under the 14th Amendment of the United States, which relates to protecting citizenship.



Any moves to push the order would no doubt be met with legal challenges, however it remains unclear on which side the law would fall.

The Hill reports that the Department of Justice was ‘consulted about a possible birthright citizenship order given that it would have deal with the legal implications of any new policy’.

Speaking during an event in 2018, Trump addressed the issue directly, claiming that he could put an end to birthright citizenship and put it into force, without the need of an amendment.

‘It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,’ he said, as per MailOnline.

Trump has had four years in the Oval Office to sign an executive order putting an end to birthright citizenship, however it’s likely – given that he’s yet to concede the election – that he presumed he would have another term with which to get the order done.