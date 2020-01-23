Trump Wants To Protect The Inventor Of The Wheel Who Has Been Dead For Millennia
US President Donald Trump has said we should protect the inventor of the wheel. Yes, the inventor of the wheel who died around 5,500 years ago.
It’s the latest nonsensical tidbit from the leader of the free world, joining illustrious company such as ‘covfefe’ and his claim we don’t have ‘stars’ anymore.
His incorrigibly daft statements have become somewhat of a trademark of his presidency – and today, we have a wheel cracker for you.
Check out the video of Trump’s latest interview below:
Just yesterday, January 22, Trump took part in an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
During their chat – after claiming Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg personally told him he was ‘number one in the world on Facebook, which is very nice’ – the president praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his car and SpaceX business after a tumultuous period of publicity.
Trump said: ‘Well, you have to give him credit. He’s also doing the rockets. He likes rockets, and he does good at rockets too, by the way.’ He also acknowledged Musk’s rockets for not having any wings, adding: ‘I never saw where the engines come down with no wings, no anything, and they’re landing.’
Following his effusive praise of ‘the rockets’, Trump said he wants to ‘protect our genius’, from Musk to the person who invented the wheel.
Trump said:
You go back a year, and they were talking about the end of the company. And now all of a sudden they’re talking about these great things.
I was worried about him, because he’s one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that came up with, originally, the lightbulb, and the wheel and all of these things.
Archaeological evidence has shown that the first wheel was created in Mesopotamia around 5,500 years ago – so clearly not by an American, and not by someone who’s still alive either.
People on Twitter have enjoyed this latest history faux pas, with one writing: ‘This organically damaged buffoon thinks the wheel was invented by an American.’ Another wrote: ‘We have to protect the american who invented the wheel guys.’
Another tweeted: ‘Hey Republicans, the guy you’re shredding the Constitution for thinks an American invented the wheel.’
I’d normally fill this slot with a snarky, creative finishing line, but I’ll just go for what everyone’s thinking: what a tit.
Topics: News, America, Donald Trump, history, Mesopotamia, Wheels