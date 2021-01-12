Trump Warns Impeachment Attempts Causing 'Tremendous Anger' Among Supporters PA

President Donald Trump has made his first public statement regarding calls for his impeachment following the riots at the US Capitol last week, branding the move as ‘absolutely ridiculous’.

While boarding the Marine One helicopter for a trip to Texas today, January 12, the outgoing president said calls to impeach him are causing ‘tremendous anger’ among his supporters.

Trump told reporters that the attempt to impeach him is a ‘continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics’.

‘I think it’s causing tremendous danger to this country and it’s causing tremendous anger,’ he said,BBC News reports.

He also denounced his social media ban from several platforms as a ‘catastrophic mistake’ and called big tech ‘horrible’.

Last week, January 6, a mob of violent rioters stormed the US Capitol in support of Trump, in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president.

Following the chaos, both Twitter and Facebook banned Trump from their platforms for inciting violence.

Trump faced a wave of backlash from politicians and law enforcement officials, who said he had riled up his supporters at a rally earlier that day.

In his speech, he alleged that the election was ‘stolen’ from him, and urged his supporters to walk on the Capitol.

‘If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a county anymore,’ he said hours before the riot.

Speaking to press earlier today, Trump denied responsibility for the riot, which left five dead, insisting that his speech at the rally was ‘totally appropriate’. Though there have been reports he admitted some responsibility in the events at the Capitol.

‘So if you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I’ve seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it’s been analysed, and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,’ he said.

Yesterday, democrats began the process of removing Trump from office by introducing an impeachment article to the US House of Representatives.

In the article for his removal, lawmakers cited Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that he won the 2020 election, a recent leaked phone call in which he urged Georgia’s top election official to ‘find’ enough votes to swing the state in his favour, and the speech he gave prior to the riots on January 6.

The impeachment article reads:

In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

Hours before introducing the article, democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power immediately.

If the impeachment goes ahead, Trump will be the first president in history to have been impeached twice.