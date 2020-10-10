Trump Warns Iran Not To 'F**k Around With Us' Live On-Air PA

Radio producers were forced to censor Donald Trump after he said Iran knows not to ‘f*ck around’ with the United States during a live broadcast.

The president called in to conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh’s radio show on Friday, October 9, during which he discussed Iranian support for US-designated terrorist groups and his decision to withdraw from Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal.

Trump’s two-hour-long appearance on the show was described as a ‘virtual rally’ and was broadcast across the US.

Trump PA Images

During the interview, Trump told listeners that Iran had been ‘put on notice’ and that the country would face consequences if leaders stepped out of line.

He said:

Iran knows that… If you f*ck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.

The expletive had to be censored by producers on some radio stations that air the nationally syndicated show, though footage of Limbaugh in the studio caught the uncensored version.

See the footage below:

Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal brokered under the Obama administration, explaining he did so because there weren’t enough restrictions on the country’s nuclear program.

The president told Limbaugh that Iran would make a new nuclear deal with the US if he wins the upcoming November 3 election, saying he would secure a ‘great deal’ within a month.

Per the New York Post, he added:

I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I’ll say it, you don’t see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay 1,000-fold.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump’s use of the F-word on Limbaugh’s show isn’t the first example of him swearing in public; he has previously been caught using expletives ahead of a public address from the Oval Office and on social media.

Observers say it is unclear if Trump’s swearing on radio and TV is legal, though the Federal Communications Commission, which regulates the industry, says that federal law prohibits ‘obscene, indecent and profane content from being broadcast.’

The president’s appearance on Limbaugh’s show came shortly after he returned to the White House following his coronavirus diagnosis. Trump told the host he was feeling much better after his treatment, though many people have speculated whether he could really be over the virus after such a short period of time.

