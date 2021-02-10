Trump Will Be Banned From Twitter Forever, Even If He Runs For President Again PA

Twitter has confirmed that Donald Trump will be banned from the social media platform for life, even if he runs for president again.

‘If you are removed from the platform, you are removed from the platform,’ Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, has said in an interview.

The former POTUS was banned from the social media platform for violating community guidelines following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

In an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier today, Segal was asked whether Trump would be allowed to have his account back if he was elected president again.

‘The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform whether you’re a commentator, a CFO or a former or current public official,’ he said.

‘Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back,’ he added.

Although Twitter did announce Trump’s ban was indefinite last month, there had been some speculation that it might be reinstated if he was to run for office again.

lin wood PA Images

This is because the platform previously said he was exempt from its rules because he is a holder of public office.

Following the chaos at the US Capitol last month, all major social media platforms made the decision to remove Trump.

Many public figures and law enforcement officials blamed Trump for the violence, which left five people dead. They accused him of riling up his supporters and urging them to march on the Capitol at a rally earlier that day.

Facebook and Twitter were among those to announce that his ban would be permanent.

President Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida Travel PA Images

‘After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,’ Twitter said in its statement.

In a blog post explaining its decision, Twitter said that several of Trump’s last tweets before his ban were in violation of its Glorification of Violence Policy.

The ‘tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences… to incite violence’, the platform said.