Trump Will Be The First President In More Than 150 Years To Boycott Inauguration

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Jan 2021 17:04
Donald Trump will be the first US president in more than 150 years to boycott his successor’s inauguration.

Shortly before he was banned from Twitter for life, Trump surprisingly announced he wouldn’t be attending President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

It’s rather rare for an incumbent to miss it, particularly without reasons pertaining to health. In terms of a boycott, the last president to miss their successor’s swearing-in was Andrew Johnson in 1869.

As per CNN, Thomas Balcerski, associate professor of history at Eastern Connecticut State University, recounted the three presidents known to have deliberately skipped out on an inauguration.

In 1869, Andrew Johnson didn’t attend Ulysses S. Grant’s swearing-in. In 1829, John Quincy Adams didn’t attend Andrew Jackson’s inauguration. In 1801, John Adams didn’t attend Thomas Jefferson’s swearing-in.

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, also explained to the outlet how boycotting an inauguration was an ‘unfortunate precedent set by Adams, not copied again until his son did it in 1829’.

Other presidents haven’t attended their successor’s inaugurations, however the reasons for those times aren’t all as clear. For example, it’s not entirely known what Van Buren didn’t attend William Henry Harrison’s swearing-in back in 1841, however many historians view it as a malicious boycott.

Woodrow Wilson couldn’t attend Warren G. Harding’s event in 1921 due to having suffered a stroke, although he did ride along to the inauguration.

Following the Watergate scandal and Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, he didn’t go on to attend Gerald Ford’s inauguration. However, it wasn’t the same spirit of absence as Trump’s, with Perry saying it was seen as ‘symbolism of a peaceful transfer of power, even under the direst of circumstances’.

As for Trump’s boycott, Biden said it’s ‘one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on… it’s a good thing, him not showing up. He’s been an embarrassment to the country.’

