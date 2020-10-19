Trump Will Have $900 Million Loans Coming Due In Second Term If Reelected PA Images

President Donald Trump could be starting a new term of presidency with $900 million worth of loan payments coming in, if he is to be re-elected.

It comes after reports revealed the POTUS is looking at more than $1 billion in debt, rather than the initial $421 million, which was reported following on from leaked tax returns.

A thorough investigation into the loans taken out by Trump’s businesses reveal that an estimated $900 million is due to be paid back in the next four years.

Trump PA Images

Perhaps what is causing the most concern, is the fact that the president may have to arrange a number of big money transactions, which could be seen as the biggest conflict of interest a US president has ever faced, Forbes reports.

Around 50% of the debts owed between 2021 to 2024 are related to assets owned by Trump and his children, such as his Miami golf resort, his Washington hotel and Chicago’s Trump Tower.

The other 50% of the loans are owed by 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan and 555 California Street in San Francisco; both of which the 74-year-old owns a 30% limited partnership interest.

Trump Will Have $900 Million Loans Coming Due In Second Term If Re-elected PA Images

Trump’s share of the two buildings’ combined $1.5 billion debt amounts to an estimated $447 million. However, being a limited partner does give him a little more protection and a little bit less control, if for whatever reason the debts are failed to be paid back.

As reported by Forbes, Trump previously explained this concept in a 2015 interview, telling the publication:

You know what limited means—limited as to liability. Where that is good is in bad times. If the world collapses, I’m not responsible for putting up any money.

The details have come to light after an exposé detailing years of alleged tax avoidance and millions of dollars of debt were reported in The New York Times on September 27.

Trump Will Have $900 Million Loans Coming Due In Second Term If Re-elected Wikimedia Commons

It’s important to note that these debts do not mean Trump is broke. His assets have been valued at roughly $3.66 billion, which means even with these huge sums of money owed, he is still worth around $2.5 billion.

However, even though he is ‘limited in responsibility’ for 1290 Avenue of the Americas and 555 California Street, their demise would affect his business enormously given that they’re the two most valuable assets in his portfolio.